Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,667.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($34.71).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.31) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of VCT stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,795 ($23.35). The company had a trading volume of 95,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,862.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,150.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,713 ($22.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.39).

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,490.24). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.63) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($68,961.75). Insiders have acquired 3,324 shares of company stock worth $6,305,472 over the last 90 days.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

