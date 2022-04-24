VideoCoin Price Down 39.6% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

