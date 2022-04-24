VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $681,326.27

VIG (VIG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, VIG has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a market cap of $681,326.27 and $103.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,658,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

