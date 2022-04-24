Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Head-To-Head Survey

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -4.36% -4.37% -2.22% Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twitter and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 3 19 7 0 2.14 Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Twitter currently has a consensus price target of $46.59, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 127.24%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $5.08 billion 7.36 -$221.41 million ($0.30) -163.09 Vimeo $391.68 million 4.17 -$52.77 million ($0.33) -29.91

Vimeo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Twitter beats Vimeo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. In addition, the company offers Twitter Audience platform, an advertising offering that enables advertisers to extend advertising campaigns; Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

