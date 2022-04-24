VIMworld (VEED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,126.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and $25,126.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001769 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.98 or 0.07424327 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.