Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 7.60 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The firm has a market cap of $663.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,076.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.05 and a 200 day moving average of 9.78.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.