Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

