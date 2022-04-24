Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vital Farms worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $8,757,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $513.92 million, a P/E ratio of 253.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

