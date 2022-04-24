Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 222 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 220.29.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

