Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus dropped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 1,697,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

