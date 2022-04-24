Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

