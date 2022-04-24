Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,040,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

