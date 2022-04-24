Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.98. The stock had a trading volume of 276,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day moving average is $291.75. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

