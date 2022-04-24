West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 93,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $349.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.63 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

