Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,173 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,015,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $41.52 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

