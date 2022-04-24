Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

