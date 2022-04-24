WHALE (WHALE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $669,470.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. WHALE has a market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $669,470.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.41 or 0.00013668 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.03 or 0.07383197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,063,774 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.