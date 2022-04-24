WHALE (WHALE) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00013726 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and $552,944.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.67 or 0.07405151 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.17 or 0.99849273 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,063,774 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

