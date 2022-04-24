WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to announce $476.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.10 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $425.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,323. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

