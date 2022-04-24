WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $80.01 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.