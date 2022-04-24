WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WNS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

