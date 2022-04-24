WOO Network (WOO) One Day Volume Hits $28.58 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $453.09 million and $28.58 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,605,526 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

