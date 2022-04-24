Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,318,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

