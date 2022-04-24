Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $114.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

