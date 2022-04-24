Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 894 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. 97,393 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

