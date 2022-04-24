Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

EMN traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. 1,014,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.