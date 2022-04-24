Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,284,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,843. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

