Wrapmanager Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, reaching $170.75. 2,164,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

