Wrapmanager Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 1,394,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.