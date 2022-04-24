Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $198,000 Investment in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

GGAL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 481,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

