Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

EQNR stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $35.91. 3,093,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

