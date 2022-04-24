Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,065. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.