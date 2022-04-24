Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,244 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,959. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.