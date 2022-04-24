Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

ENB stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 3,875,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.