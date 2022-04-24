XYO Market Capitalization Tops $227.02 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $227.02 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

