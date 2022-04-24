Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$590.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.42.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.79. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,143.12. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Insiders sold a total of 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 over the last ninety days.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

