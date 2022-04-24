Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will report sales of $833.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.80 million to $849.27 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,138,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 984,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

