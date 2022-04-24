Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Olink Holding AB (publ) reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

OLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

