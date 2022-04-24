Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

