Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.18. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. 5,837,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

