Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $406.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $410.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of PLCE traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 732,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,101. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $656.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 113.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $7,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

