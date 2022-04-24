Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 441,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,665. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.