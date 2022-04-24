Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $963.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $23.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.40. Align Technology has a one year low of $360.17 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

