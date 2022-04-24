Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.