Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce $261.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,248. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

