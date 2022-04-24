Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce $261.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.
APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
APLE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,248. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
