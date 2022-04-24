Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $537.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.10 million and the lowest is $526.30 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.16. 127,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

