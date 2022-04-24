Zacks: Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will report sales of $142.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.09 million to $142.40 million. Civeo posted sales of $125.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $610.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,034,196 shares of company stock valued at $23,455,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.07. 26,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $355.74 million, a P/E ratio of -167.13, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.29. Civeo has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

