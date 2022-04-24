Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $17.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,734,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $65.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

