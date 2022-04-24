Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.98 Million

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to report $114.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.27 million. MP Materials reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $456.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $564.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.10 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 605.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

