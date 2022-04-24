Zacks: Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Shares of NRBO opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.